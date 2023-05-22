LAUREN AKOSIA, the British Ghanaian Actress set to showcase her talents

Lauren Akosia has navigated her way through hundreds of competitors and is in the running to compete for the coveted Africa Monologue winning title.

The Africa Monologue Challenge (AMC) is an initiative of MK Casting, Ghana’s leading casting company, with credits from award-winning projects such as Beasts of No Nation, Black Earth Rising, Azali, Treadstone, Borga, Aloevera and Terminus. The challenge aims to promote the arts and entertainment sector of the African continent and provide a platform for emerging talent.

The incredible achievement of being in the finals of the competition is further highlighted, as Lauren has been competing for over ten months, which included submitting monologues every two weeks and then attending the virtual evictions.

The London born Actress has always loved being creative and knew that her goal to be a successful working Actress would require immense dedication. “Whilst studying for my politics degree, I spent most of my spare time auditioning for drama schools, as well as applying to acting agencies, taking classes and attending workshops to learn more about the industry and to improve my skillset.”

All this determination eventually saw Lauren take her place on the Acting programme at Mountview, one of the UK’s leading drama schools. She then went on to successfully audition and gain membership with the highly competitive National Youth Theatre of Great Britain. Since graduating, Lauren has performed in venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, Wembley Arena, Southwark Playhouse, and Theatre503 and has starred in a number of films and commercials.

The Africa Monologue Challenge will certainly open many doors for the young actor, as it was recently announced that due to her brilliant progress throughout the monologue challenge, Lauren will be performing at The National Theatre, in a play by one of Ghana’s most acclaimed playwrights and has been cast as one of the lead roles.

The winner of the AMC will become an ambassador for the arts and entertainment sector in Africa and will also have a paid lead role in a film, which will be submitted to all major film festivals globally and distributed on major streaming platforms.

Thirty per cent of the vote is from the public and the remaining seventy per cent will be made by the judging panel, which includes international Casting Directors, Writers, Directors, and Producers. The grand finale is on 27th May 2023.

Would you like to see Lauren take home the winning title? Follow the link to vote for her. https://www.africamonologue.com/

By Joanna Smith