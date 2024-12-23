Law Lecturer Justice Srem Sai Criticizes Electoral Commission’s Vote Recount Process in NPP Favor

Law lecturer and private legal practitioner Justice Srem Sai has raised serious concerns over the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to recount votes in nine constituencies, seven of which were later redeclared in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on December 23, 2024, Sai delivered a sharp critique, questioning both the legality and transparency of the EC’s actions.

Sai pointed out that while all parties involved in the election had acknowledged certain mistakes, the process of correcting those mistakes should follow proper legal protocols. “There were situations where all the parties agreed that there were mistakes, and that is without dispute. However, when there is dispute, the law is that the declaration has to be gazetted before one can challenge the outcome in court,” Sai explained, emphasizing the legal framework that governs election disputes in Ghana.

He also raised concerns about the EC’s actions, suggesting that while the commission may have the ability to correct mistakes, the situation at hand seemed to go beyond simple corrections. “There is, however, a school of thought that the EC can correct its own mistakes, and so we are surprised that the EC can come out and say it has made a mistake, and wants to correct it and not what it is now doing,” Sai stated.

Central to his critique was the legal distinction between a “mistake” and a “dispute.” According to Sai, the situation in question constitutes a dispute, not just an error. “There is a difference between a mistake and a dispute,” he explained. “What we have in the current situation is a dispute. So long as one person is saying A and the other is saying B, it is a dispute.” He underscored that this distinction is crucial for determining the proper steps to resolve electoral challenges.

Sai’s comments come amid widespread frustration and concern, particularly among opposition parties, regarding the transparency of the EC’s recount process. The controversy surrounding the recounts has sparked significant debate among political analysts, legal experts, and the public, with many questioning the commission’s adherence to proper legal channels.

In his remarks, Sai also emphasized the importance of judicial oversight in electoral matters. “When you allege lawlessness, as the EC has done in these situations or illegalities, there is no proper avenue for resolving an illegality outside of the court,” he stated, underscoring the judicial system as the appropriate forum for addressing such contentious issues.