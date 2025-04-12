Law Mandates Retirement at Sixty, Appiah‑Kubi Says

Former Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North Andy Appiah‑Kubi told viewers of TV3’s The Key Points on April 12 that Ghana’s Labour Act is unambiguous: once a public servant reaches sixty years of age, they must retire.

He said there is no room for debate and that any continuation beyond that age requires formal justification and adherence to due process.

Thomas Musah Tanko, General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, agreed that institutional memory must be preserved but insisted that this can be achieved through either a two‑year extension or consultancy engagements. He argued that proper succession planning is lacking in the civil service and that a structured dialogue is needed to ensure continuity without undermining the retirement policy.

Labour consultant Austin Gamey added his support for suspending post‑retirement contract extensions. He described the previous system as abused and said it has deprived younger professionals of opportunities. He urged organised labour to focus on training and empowering the next generation rather than seeking to prolong retirees’ tenure.

These comments follow President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to halt post‑retirement contracts for public servants. Under Labour Act 651 of 2003, public sector workers must retire at sixty and those in mining at fifty‑five. With more than 700 000 workers in the public and civil services and over 1 000 annual retirements, the suspension of extensions is set to reshape workforce dynamics and create space for emerging talent.

Ensuring a smooth transition will require clear regulatory guidelines and robust succession frameworks. Expanding existing instruments such as L.I. 1833 to formalise consultancy arrangements and set transparent criteria for contract extensions can help preserve expert knowledge while opening pathways for youth inclusion. Balancing the imperative of institutional memory with the need for fresh talent will be crucial to maintaining both stability and dynamism in Ghana’s public service.