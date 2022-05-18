Law, order restored at Nkoranza

The Police says it has restored law and order at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region following attacks on the Police Divisional and District Headquarters.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Nkoranza Police Divisional and District Headquarters were invaded by some irate mob, who attacked the stations over the death of one Albert Donkor, an armed robber suspect, who died during a police anti-robbery operation.

A statement issued in Accra by DCOP Kwesi Ofori, Director-General Public Affairs said the irate youth were allegedly protesting the death of Donkor.

It said the police responded appropriately to the situation, including bringing in reinforcement teams from the Regional Headquarters and adjoining regions to restore law and order.

The statement said during the incident, six suspects, who were in police custody managed to escape and strenuous efforts were underway to have them recaptured.

Also, as a result of the attack, six persons were injured and sent to the St. Theresa’s Hospital, Nkoranza.

According to the hospital authorities, one of them died while receiving treatment and five others are currently on admission and responding to treatment.

It said two suspects had so far been arrested in connection with the attacks and were in police custody.

“All other persons involved in perpetrating this barbaric act are being pursued to face justice,” it added.

The statement said the situation was under control and that the police had deployed extensively at Nkoranza and its environs.