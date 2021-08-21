Laweh-GMB 2020 presents scholarships to two female students

Laweh Open University College in collaboration with Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) 2020, Clarissa Naa Dedei Botchwey, has presented full scholarships to two females to pursue four-year undergraduate degree programmes at the University.

A statement issued by Lawer Open University, copied the Ghana News Agency said the beneficiaries, Madam Sophia Selasi Quarshigah, 31 and a mother of three, and Madam Cordelia Naa Yartekar Sampson, 21 and a mother of one, were selected for the award after going through a competitive process.

It said both Madam Quarshigah and Madam Sampson opted to pursue Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management.

It reiterated that Madam Quarshigah was also being considered by Laweh’s partner institution, the Open University of Tanzania, for Law.

The statement noted that the collaboration between Laweh and GMB 2020 was grounded on the principle that both benefactors believed in inclusive education, especially for the disadvantaged.

It said Madam Quarshigah and Madam Sampson were grateful to Laweh and GMB 2020 for the generous gesture, explaining that, but for the scholarship, their education would have ended after Senior High School.

“They promised to be studious, responsible, and disciplined to go through their programmes.”

Speaking at the event, Professor Goski Alabi, Consulting President of Laweh Open University College, said the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Four (SDG 4) was in synchronisation with the Open University’s concept; hence, the scholarship by the University.

SDG 4 states, “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”.

Naa Dedei Botchwey was delighted to be identified with the scholarship and felt fulfilled that through her contribution the two awardees could pursue a university education and become useful to society and Ghana at large in the future.

Mr Kaaka Dello-Ziem, the Dean of Law and Business Faculty at Laweh Open University, assured the awardees that besides the scholarship, Laweh would, through its Supported Blended Learning, provide to them academic expertise and guidance to get them through their tutorials, online conferencing, study networks and course fora.