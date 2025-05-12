Lawmaker Denies Bribery Claims in Signals Bureau Legislation

The Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga, has dismissed explosive allegations that lawmakers received GH₵960,000 in bribes to facilitate the passage of the National Signals Bureau Act in 2020.

The claims, contained in a memo attributed to former Signals Bureau Director General Kwabena Adu Boahene, were categorically rejected by Agalga as “baseless fabrications” and “a desperate attempt to tarnish Parliament’s reputation.” In a strongly worded statement, the lawmaker provided a timeline clarification to debunk the accusations.

“Hon. Seth Acheampong chaired the committee during the bill’s passage, with me serving as Ranking Member,” Agalga stated. “The National Signals Bureau itself didn’t exist when this legislation was being processed, making the bribery claims logically impossible.”

The Builsa North MP emphasized the complete absence of interaction between the parliamentary committee and Adu Boahene during the legislative process. “There was no engagement whatsoever with Mr. Boahene at any stage of this bill’s consideration, rendering the financial allegations utterly groundless,” he asserted.

The rebuttal comes amid heightened public scrutiny of parliamentary conduct. Agalga’s statement positions the bribery claims as not just factually incorrect but chronologically implausible, given that the institution Adu Boahene later headed hadn’t been formally established when the legislation was passed.

Political analysts suggest the forceful denial reflects Parliament’s sensitivity to corruption perceptions, particularly regarding national security legislation. As the controversy unfolds, attention now turns to whether Adu Boahene will provide evidence to substantiate his allegations or retract the claims entirely. The incident underscores ongoing tensions between Ghana’s security apparatus and legislative oversight bodies.