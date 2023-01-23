Lawrence Adjei wins Ojatson Foundation Cycling Championship

Lawrence Adjei overpowered national champion Anthony Boakye to win the maiden edition of Ojatson Sports Foundation Cycling Championship, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on last Sunday.

He made an astonishing sprint finish of 1:42:10 secs to emerge the winner in the competition.

Over one hundred cyclists registered and took part in the competition, especially with the tenacity and grit 66km distance in 20 laps.

However, in the first three laps were just to familiarise the road network in the starting line up with the likes Anthony Boakye, Lawrence Adjei, Frank Akuffo among others.

In the Men’s Elite category was a 66km distance of a brawling circuit amassing an average speed of 38.76km/hr.

In the female category, Erica Sedzro placed first, followed by Abigail Ayehkie Tetteh and Paulina Yaa Mensah placing third respectively.

All the participants were awarded a certificate and a cash prize for their efforts.

The Ojatson Sports Foundation Championship has injected some urgency into the riders especially as the country prepares to host the Africa Road Paracycling Championships next month.

Mr. Joseph Ojatson Chief Organiser of the event, was highly elated at the inaugural organisation of the race with the believe that the next edition would be greater.

Ghana would be hosting the rest of Africa for the 19th edition of the African Road Cycling Championship scheduled to take place at Ablekuma Ollebu in Accra.