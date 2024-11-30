Lawuratu Musah-Saaka Criticizes Speaker Alban Bagbin’s Decision Not to Recall Parliament Ahead of Elections

Lawuratu Musah-Saaka has voiced strong concerns regarding Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s decision not to recall Parliament before Ghana’s December 7 elections.

Speaking on TV3’s NewDay show, Musah-Saaka warned of the potential consequences of Bagbin’s actions, suggesting that the Speaker may need to issue an apology to the Ghanaian public after the elections.

“I pray it doesn’t come to a point where we look back and say, once upon a time, a Speaker of Parliament—someone with such a distinguished career—disregarded the ruling of the Supreme Court,” Musah-Saaka remarked. “This is a man who has served as both Minority and Majority Leader, Health Minister, Chairman of a parliamentary committee, and even as the Works and Housing Minister. His legacy, which includes being regarded as one of the ‘Three Wise Men’ during the John Mahama administration, should not be tarnished.”

Musah-Saaka’s remarks come after Speaker Bagbin sent a memo to the Majority caucus on November 26, just days before the elections, explaining his decision to reconvene Parliament only after the vote. The memo stated that the upcoming session would focus on completing critical matters to ensure a smooth transition to the 9th Parliament.

“The House will resume sitting after the elections to complete all essential matters before a smooth transition to the next Parliament,” Bagbin’s memo read. He also emphasized the need for professionalism in parliamentary conduct, highlighting the importance of focusing on national interests.

“The national interest would better be served if members exhibit conduct of honour, empathy, and humility in the performance of their duties,” Bagbin wrote. “Under these circumstances, I am neither inclined nor disposed to exercise my discretion in favour of your request. The request is accordingly declined.”

Musah-Saaka’s critique reflects broader concerns among political observers, who see Bagbin’s decision as a potential obstruction to addressing urgent national issues before the elections. Whether his stance will influence the legislative landscape post-election remains a subject of ongoing debate.