Lawyer Amanda Clinton’s Identical Twin Gets Married

A former GFA presidential aspirant, Lawyer Amanda Akuokor Clinton’s identical twin sister, Bianca Akweley, marries over the weekend.

Bianca is senior to Amanda at both the British and Ghanaian Bar and is a partner at their firm The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy.

Bianca is now Mrs. Allotey, having wed Rexford Tetteh Allotey, a Marketing Director in a garden nuptial ceremony themed “A match made in heaven“ on Saturday 25th September 2021.

Diplomatic corp representatives were in attendance and so were senior party members of both main political parties such as former attorney general in the erstwhile NDC Administration, Betty Mould Idrissu.

Rexford and Bianca’s vows were exchanged in a beautifully designed garden ceremony and the pair were introduced to each other by Amanda Akuokor.

Amanda Akuokor Clinton

She is the C.E.O of Bitcoin Exchange Africa and the Founding Partner of The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy, an African-wide boutique consultancy who specializes in corporate law, market-entry, crisis management and litigation.

Amanda Akuokor Clinton represented international corporate clients in Africa and offers regulatory navigation and government affairs services and back here in Ghana, she has assisted commercial clients to build major projects in Accra, buy out banks and high profile case include representing investors of Menzgold Ghana Limited, TCL Ghana Limited and Gold Coast Securities Limited.

She also represented the Ghana Football Association as they made formal responses to the government of Ghana and FIFA.

She is the first female presidential aspirant of the Ghana Football Association.