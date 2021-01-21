2021 may have just started but Lawyer Antwi Agyei is already reminding us about the love of God with his new single “I WILL FOLLOW YOU“. .

The Emerging Gospel sensation and Indigenous worshipper spreads the need to make Jesus your only source of hope especially in this end times and encourages all believers and unbelievers on this Praise medley track produced by Lamek Pobi

Talking about I WILL FOLLOW YOU” Lawyer Antwi Agyei said “My new song was inspired by my resolve to get the whole world to understand that following Jesus Christ is the ultimate in life. He is the answer to all issues of life in this world.

There is a fast increase of depression, suicide and lots of immoralities amongst young people and this gives birth to his new direction, “I WILL FOLLOW YOU which sets the mood for reflection and restoration for especially lost souls to come back to the loving arm of Christ”

The song is out on all Digital Music Platforms “As you support the circulation or spread of this song by sharing, you’re a part of a noble course, to give light, spread hope, encouragement, and ultimately the propagation of the Gospel.” Lawyer Antwi Agyei Added

Download and stream ‘I WILL FOLLOW YOU,’ Here:https://audiomack.com/lawyerantwiagyei/song/i-will-follow

Source:Sista Ginna