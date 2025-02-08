Lawyer Backs Ablakwa as Potential NDC Vice-Presidential Pick

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has sparked political debate with a bold endorsement of North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, urging the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to consider him as a vice-presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints program, Kpebu argued that overlooking Ablakwa would amount to a strategic misstep for the opposition party. “If the NDC doesn’t make you a vice-presidential candidate in 2028, I don’t know what they’ll be doing in that election,” he declared on February 8.

Ablakwa, who is currently undergoing parliamentary vetting for the role of Foreign Affairs Minister, responded cautiously to the suggestion, calling it a “discussion for another day.” His reserved reply, however, did little to quell the intrigue surrounding Kpebu’s remarks, which have fueled speculation about the NDC’s long-term electoral strategy.

Kpebu also pressed Ablakwa to publicly disclose his assets, citing a precedent set by former President Jerry Rawlings and his appointees. “The late President Rawlings and some of his ministers published their assets. You should consider publishing yours,” he advised. The call for transparency comes amid public scrutiny over Ablakwa’s vetting process, particularly questions about his residence in Accra’s upscale Airport Hills. Critics have raised eyebrows over the property’s ownership, though Ablakwa clarified that the landlords had submitted a formal letter to Parliament’s Appointments Committee to verify his tenancy.

The MP’s vetting has been marred by controversy, with social media users and political opponents accusing him of opacity. While Ablakwa has dismissed the backlash as “manufactured,” the episode underscores growing public demand for accountability among Ghana’s political elite. Kpebu’s push for asset publication taps into this sentiment, framing transparency as both a moral obligation and a political necessity.

Political analysts suggest Kpebu’s endorsement reflects broader admiration for Ablakwa’s outspoken stance on governance issues, including his high-profile campaigns against alleged corruption and mismanagement. However, the proposal also raises questions about internal NDC dynamics, particularly as the party positions itself for the 2024 elections before eyeing 2028.

For now, Ablakwa’s immediate focus remains on securing approval as Foreign Affairs Minister. Yet Kpebu’s remarks have undoubtedly shifted attention to the horizon, challenging the NDC to consider how figures like Ablakwa could shape its future—and whether the party is willing to embrace a new generation of leadership.

As Ghana’s political landscape evolves, the interplay between transparency, public trust, and strategic alliances will likely define the trajectory of both Ablakwa’s career and the NDC’s electoral fortunes. One thing is clear: in an era of heightened scrutiny, even offhand endorsements can ignite conversations with lasting repercussions.