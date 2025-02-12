Lawyer Calls for Court Challenge Over Revoked Appointments

Private legal practitioner Austin Brako Powers is urging those affected by the recent revocation of their appointments to take the issue to court, asserting that the Mahama administration’s decision lacks legal basis.

In a pointed social media post, Powers criticized the move as “needless,” questioning the rationale behind nullifying appointments made after December 7, 2024. “Who are you working for? Ghanaians or NDC supporters?” he asked, offering free legal services to anyone dismissed on the basis of the directive.

The revocation comes as part of a directive issued by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah. In a circular dated February 10, 2025, addressed to all heads of government institutions, Debrah instructed that all public service appointments made following the December 7 cutoff by the previous Akufo-Addo administration be annulled. The circular stated that such appointments do not comply with established good governance practices and demanded that a comprehensive report on the annulments be submitted by February 17, 2025.

Critics argue that the move may be politically motivated and could set a concerning precedent for future appointments, especially in a climate where government transitions are often contentious. While the government maintains that the action is intended to promote fairness and transparency during the public sector transition, many see it as an overreach that undermines the legitimacy of appointments secured through due process.

Powers’ call to arms has resonated with several affected individuals who now face an uncertain future in public service. His willingness to provide pro bono legal assistance underscores the gravity of the situation for those who view the revocations as unjust. As the controversy unfolds, the legal and political battles ahead are likely to test the boundaries of administrative authority and raise critical questions about the balance between good governance and political maneuvering in Ghana’s public sector.