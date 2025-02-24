Lawyer Declares Ameyaw-Akumfi Innocent Amidst Sky Train Scandal Allegations

In a dramatic turn of events, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, former board chairman of the Ghana Infrastructural Investment Fund (GIIF), has been declared innocent of all charges by his legal team.

This comes after his arrest on Sunday, February 23, 2025, by officers of the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) in connection with a controversial $2 million payment linked to the stalled sky train project promised by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.

Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi was reportedly picked up from his residence as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds intended for the sky train initiative. The project, which was touted as a transformative infrastructure development, has been mired in controversy since its inception, with questions raised about the allocation and use of funds.

Ken Kuranchie, one of the lawyers representing the embattled professor, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing on the part of his client. Speaking shortly after Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi was granted bail, Kuranchie stated, “My client is innocent. He is innocent of absolutely all charges. Investigations have just started, so let us wait and see what turns out next. The government should focus on building its case, but we are confident that the truth will prevail.”

The $2 million payment in question is said to have been issued to a company contracted to work on the sky train project during Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi’s tenure as GIIF board chairman. Critics have accused the government of mismanaging funds allocated for the project, which has yet to materialize despite significant financial commitments.

The arrest has sparked widespread debate, with some questioning the timing and motives behind the investigation. Supporters of Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi argue that he is being unfairly targeted, while others insist that the probe is necessary to ensure accountability and transparency in the use of public funds.

As the investigation unfolds, all eyes will be on the government to provide concrete evidence to support its case. For now, Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi maintains his innocence, and his legal team remains steadfast in their defense, promising to vigorously challenge any charges brought against him. The case has added another layer of complexity to the already contentious sky train project, leaving Ghanaians eager for answers and accountability.