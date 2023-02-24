Lawyer Dickson Osei-Asibey donates Free Mattresses to SHS Students in Atwima Nwabiagya North

Dr. Lawyer Dickson Osei-Asibey, a proud native of the Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency has again provided educational support with the distribution of free mattresses, chop boxes, and pillows to the Free SHS students across the breadth of the District.

This presentation was done through a durbar on Friday, 24 February 2023 at the Forecourt of the District Education Office, Barekese.

This is in fulfillment of a promise he made when he distributed mathematical sets to all the students just before the start of the BECE exams.

His vision with this initiative is to cushion the expenses of the hardworking parents and motivate the students even as they enjoy the best pro-poor policy in this fourth republic, the Free SHS.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included the DCE, the Presiding Member, Assembly Members, District Education Director, Religious Leaders, Headmasters, Teachers, Electoral Area Coordinators, and all the opinion leaders.

On behalf of the students, Fati Abubakar expressed their profound gratitude to Lawyer Osei-Asibey for the kind gesture and promised to be deserving of the opportunity given.