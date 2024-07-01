Lawyer Efua Ghartey Declares Bid For Ghana Bar Association Presidency

Efua Ghartey, a distinguished Ghanaian lawyer and wife of former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Joe Ghartey, has officially filed her candidacy for the Presidency of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

Madam Ghartey, a seasoned lawyer with an exemplary career, began her legal career as a Legal Aid Officer at the Legal Aid Commission.

Following her service at the Legal Aid Commission, she joined Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co., as an associate.

In 1994, she co-founded one of Ghana’s current top law firms, Ghartey & Ghartey.

Her extensive experience and excellent leadership skills make her a top legal personality to lead the Ghana Bar Association to new heights.