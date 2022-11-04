Lawyer Fiakpoe to contest NDC Parliamentary primaries in Hohoe

Madam Christine Afi Fiakpoe, a Legal Practitioner, has declared her intention to contest the parliamentary primaries on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe Constituency.

She said her legal background would help influence policies that affected economic growth, women empowerment and education, when given the nod.

Madam Fiakpoe in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that her intention was also in line with achieving the affirmative action and encouraging more women to take up leadership position.

She alleged that women in leadership positions mostly performed better adding that, she had the qualities to represent the Constituency.

Madam Fiakpoe said her plans for the constituency was to address the issues of unemployment especially for women and the youth through the provision of different skills set to offer sustainable employment.

She said providing jobs and support for women and the youth would be accompanied with mentoring.

She said people who are already into identifiable jobs and needed support for expansion and sustainability would be prioritised while plans would be advanced for creating new jobs.

She said on education, she was mentoring and encouraging students by helping with educational materials to reduce burden on parents.

Madam Fiakpoe said the Hohoe Constituency under the leadership of a female performed well and it was evident that women championed development adding that, “women have been tried and tested in this Constituency.”

She called on the electorates to give her the nod to lead the Party and subsequently win the Parliamentary seat for development.

She is a product of St Francis Demonstration Primary and JSS, Kpando Secondary School, University of Ghana and Wisconsin International.