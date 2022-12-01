Lawyer for Aisha Huang ends cross-examination of third prosecution witness

Lawyer for En Huang aka Aisha Huang, alleged galamsey mastermind, on Tuesday end the cross-examination of Nana Sarfo Prempeh, a Director of Volta Resources Limited and third prosecution witness at an Accra High Court.

Nana Sarfo Prempeh, who was answering questions under cross examination by Miracle Attachey, Aisha’s lawyer, denied that he never wrote a petition following Aisha’s alleged involvement in illegal mining.

“I disagree with the assertion that we never submitted any petition. There are people at post who could attest to that.”

Defence Counsel (DC): These alleged letters were written by you, after you were arrested.

Witness: I have never in my life been arrested. From 2015 to 2017, my company has been a primary victim of illegal activities by Aisha Huang. I made various appeals to protect our concession.

DC: As we are in court today, mining is going on in your concession.

Witness: That is correct because encroachers continue to follow the example of Aisha Huang. As I testified earlier, before Aisha appeared, the company (Volta Resource Limited, that acquired a permit for exploration) managed the encroachment on its concession.

DC: This constant evasion had continued because you and Edward Koranteng, a Manager of Volta Resources Limited, were managers of those illegal activities, I put it to you.

Witness: I disagree with what you have just said about Volta Resources Limited. The company has the right to apply for a mining lease if it wishes to do so. It was those who did not have the rights like Aisha Huang who are mining in the concession.

DC: It is people like you who hide behind so called prospecting license to rent out their concession to people to mine.

Witness: That is incorrect. My sole interest in investing in Volta Resource Limited is to create indigenous large scale Mining Company that would provide employment. I have a history of providing jobs and my goal is to help my country too.

DC: You and your manager in the person of Edward Koranteng have collected rent from the miners and the farmer on your concession.

Witness: My Lord defence counsel has been misinformed. We do not engage in such activities.

DC: The Exhibits tendered are mere cover-ups on the destruction in the Nimereso Concession, a reason you were arrested for tax evasion and illegal mining.

Witness: Volta Resource Limited made an investment that Aisha Huang wanted to destroy. The court action was a legitimate means to stop her from further destruction of our hard-earned investment.

DC: Your narrative of Accused person employing people to illegally mine in your Nimereso Concession is false.

Witness: There is inconvertible evidence that Aisha is engaged in illegal mining.

Aisha Huang is standing trial over her alleged involvement in illegal mining at Bepotenten in the Ashanti Region between the year 2015 and 2017.

She is being held for allegedly re-entering Ghana though prohibited.

Accused person of Chinese origin, a businessperson, has however denied the offences.

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo has remanded her into lawful custody.

Hearing has been adjourned to November 30.