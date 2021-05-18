Leader of the legal team of Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency has filed a “Motion of Withdrawal” from the dual citizenship trial pending before the Cape Coast High Court.

Mr Abraham Amaliba announced his decision to withdraw from the suit but failed to assign reasons for his withdrawal and the Court therefore adjourned the case to Tuesday, June 1, 2021 for continuation.

The legal team of Gyakye Quayson, the first respondent, led by Mr Amaliba had on Wednesday, May 12, during the Court’ sitting, filed two applications: stay of proceedings and one requesting the presiding Judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye to halt proceedings and recuse himself from the trial.

The application cited that the presiding Judge in one of his comments had predetermined the case and the legal team thought the hearing would be bias.

Earlier, the parties had met the Judge in his chamber to discuss issues with Jutice Boakye, who overruled on the application of stay of proceedings, stating clearly that until a higher jurisdiction orders or the Chief Justice directs him to recuse himself from the case, he would continue with the proceedings.

Later in an interview with Mr. Richard Tachie-Mensah, spokesperson of the petitioner indicated that the new application was a clear attempt by the first respondent and his legal team to delay the trial.

“We know that this matter will surely come to an end no matter how long it takes, we will emerge victorious” he added.

Mr. Tachie-Mensah, who is also the Central Regional Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said: “we think this application is unnecessary because they could have just brought another lawyer to replace Lawyer Amaliba “.

He further said the party was resolute and not perturbed, “we would continue to throw our weight behind the petitioner and hope that in the long run judgement would be served in the right direction”.