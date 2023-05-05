Lawyer Jamaldeen Tonzua Seidu cannot use a military rank – GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says Lawyer Jamaldeen Tonzua Seidu is using a military rank in contravention of the Armed Forces Regulations.

GAF says it has sighted Lawyer Seidu addressing himself or being addressed as “Captain Retired” or “Ex Captain” on posters projecting his political ambitions and on some programmes on radio programmes among others.

A statement issued by GAF, signed by the Director of the Department of Public Relations, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbie, said Lawyer Seidu was released from office on 6th April 2023 on grounds of voluntary resignation.

His resignation came after 5 years, 10 months and 18 days service, an act which, according to the statement, was not the standard number of years he was supposed to serve as an officer which would have qualified him to use the rank in civil life.

The GAF therefore warned the Mr. Seidu to cease the usage of the rank in civil life.

GAF also urged the Media and the public not to address Lawyer Seidu by any military rank because he is not eligible to use it, adding that persons who deal with him in that rank do so at their own risk.