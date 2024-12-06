Lawyer Kwame Jantuah Calls for Collaboration Between Current and Former Presidents

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah has raised concerns about the lack of collaboration between sitting presidents and former presidents in Ghana, particularly when the latter are in opposition.

During an interview on TV3’s Ghana Decides show, Jantuah emphasized the need for unity among all political leaders for the greater good of the country.

He pointed out that while some efforts have been made to engage past presidents, this cooperation is often minimal. “When we have a president in power, they don’t tend to work with past presidents in opposition to any significant degree. Nana Addo made an effort to change this early in his tenure when he called former presidents to the Flagstaff House for discussions,” Jantuah noted.

The lawyer stressed that this unity is especially critical during national crises, such as the ongoing galamsey (illegal mining) issue. He argued that the galamsey crisis, which has led to severe environmental degradation, cannot be tackled by any single political party alone—whether it be the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the New Patriotic Party (NPP). According to Jantuah, it would be beneficial for the current President to involve former President John Mahama, traditional leaders, and independent bodies in discussions to find a lasting solution to the galamsey menace.

Jantuah also expressed his concerns about the continued destruction of water bodies and forest reserves due to illegal mining activities. He criticized the Mineral Commission for its lack of action in enforcing regulations and protecting Ghana’s natural resources, warning that the environmental damage caused by galamsey remains unchecked.

In closing, Jantuah urged the current administration to prioritize national unity and collaboration with former leaders to address critical issues like illegal mining and to safeguard the country’s resources for future generations.