Lawyer Kwame Jantuah Criticizes Ghana’s Energy Sector Stagnation and Urges Action

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah has raised serious concerns over the stagnation in the development of Ghana’s energy sector, particularly the gas industry, and is calling for immediate and decisive action to secure the country’s electricity supply.

Speaking during an interview on Starr FM with Naa Dedei Tettey, Jantuah highlighted the urgent need for solutions, urging the newly appointed energy minister to prioritize practical action over political blame.

Jantuah’s remarks were directed at the delayed decision involving the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo), where the government instructed the company to defer its operations to January without providing a clear explanation. “I didn’t understand why they told WAPCo to defer to January,” Jantuah said, questioning the reasons behind the decision. “Was it financial or a capacity issue? If we knew, we could better understand the situation and address it.” The gas sector, which plays a pivotal role in powering Ghana’s electricity grid, particularly in regions like Tema, is facing critical challenges that need to be resolved swiftly.

Expressing his frustration, Jantuah noted the lack of progress in the sector over the past eight years. “It shows that we haven’t made progress in exploration to production in eight years,” he observed, pointing to the country’s heavy reliance on gas to fuel power plants in Tema. “Gas is the main fuel for our electricity, especially in the Tema enclave where we fire our generators.” The stagnation in the industry has left Ghana vulnerable to energy shortages and disrupted supply.

The lawyer stressed the importance of securing adequate financing for electricity production, calling for proper contingency planning. “We need to make sure there is adequate financing for electricity, with enough funds to buy stock on standby,” he emphasized. Such measures are crucial to avoid power shortages and ensure the country can maintain a steady electricity supply.

Turning his attention to the newly appointed energy minister, Jantuah urged a shift from the blame games that have previously plagued the sector. “The new energy minister should not engage in the politics of blame,” he said. Instead, he urged the minister to focus on collaborative problem-solving. “He must work closely with the finance minister and carefully plan the financing needed for the sector to ensure there is adequate power throughout the year.”

Jantuah’s comments reflect growing concerns over Ghana’s energy sector and its ability to meet the country’s growing demand for electricity. With both political and operational challenges at play, the new energy minister will face a critical task in steering the sector toward long-term stability and growth.