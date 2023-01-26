Lawyer Kwame Nyampong wins top global award

Ghanaian legal luminary Kwame Nyampong, Esq., has been adjudged one of the winners of the 2022 Leaders in Law Global Award.

Mr. Nyampong, who is a managing partner at Franklyn & Partners, a law firm in Accra, won the “Full-Service Expert of the Year in Ghana Award,” the global law awarding body announced recently.

A statement by the global law body for the Ghanaian and other winners said, “We have presented these prestigious Leaders in Law—Global Awards 2022 to our selected winners in recognition of both their excellent service and expertise in their field.”

Mr. Nyampong expressed how delighted and humbled he is for the award and assured the general public he would do more in his field to serve humanity.

“I must say that, in as much as I am delighted at this feat, it is also humbling.” “It means somebody out there is watching everything that I am doing, and I would like to use this opportunity to assure all that I will not rest on my oars going forward,” he told News Ghana.

Lawyer Nyampong has considerable experience across the whole range of corporate transactions and arrangements, including restructurings, corporate reorganizations, demergers, and related issues.

He gives advice on schemes of arrangement, capital reductions and share buybacks, joint ventures and strategic alliances, commercial contracts/arrangements and corporate governance.

Kwame has wide-ranging experience in corporate disputes, in particular shareholder arrangements and breach of warranty claims; insurance disputes, in particular professional negligence claims; partnership disputes; and planning disputes and compulsory purchases.

He is a highly enthusiastic, affable, and professional lawyer with great leadership qualities combined with an attitude to accept challenging tasks. He comes across as a goal-oriented, creative, and resourceful person with high problem-solving abilities. Kwame, as he is popularly called, has special expertise in debt recovery, having until recently worked as the managing director for Direct Debt Recovery Consult Limited.

The Ghanaian legal luminary has also worked at Eagle Watch Limited, a company that specializes in due diligence and personal and corporate profiling, as the managing director.

Kwame Nyampong, Esq., also worked as a recovery consultant for 15 commercial banks and started his legal practice at Adu-Kusi and Associates, formerly Law Bureau.

He had his formal education in economics, project management, and finance before pursuing law, and he serves on several boards in different capacities, including oil and gas, manufacturing, banking, and finance.

The Leaders in Law platform is the ideal way to find a lawyer or expert anywhere in the world, specializing in the area of expertise with which one needs assistance or advice.

Very few people have knowledge of lawyers and experts they can trust around the globe, but Leaders in Law has painstakingly put together a platform of over 2000 leaders across 140 jurisdictions, specializing in 56 different practice areas.

Leaders in Law award winners are selected based upon a comprehensive, independent survey of both general counsel and private practice lawyers worldwide. Enditem