Lawyer Martin Kpebu Petitions CID Over Delayed Akonta Mining Probe

Prominent Ghanaian lawyer Martin Kpebu has petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, demanding answers over the stalled investigation into alleged illegal mining activities by Akonta Mining and its chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

In a letter dated February 24, 2025, addressed to COP Faustina Andoh Kwofie, Kpebu expressed frustration at the lack of progress since the initial petition was filed on October 13, 2022. The petition alleges that Akonta Mining and Chairman Wontumi engaged in illegal mining operations within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, violating the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

“We are two of four complainants who petitioned your good self on this matter,” Kpebu stated, noting that apart from a single meeting in 2023, there has been no significant update on the case. “Our subsequent efforts at getting further updates, including a letter we wrote you in 2024, have not succeeded,” he added.

Kpebu criticized what he perceives as deliberate delays in the investigation, urging the CID to act swiftly and transparently. “It is our firm belief that this case appears to be unnecessarily stalling. We urge you to kindly update us on it at your earliest convenience,” he wrote.

The petition highlights growing concerns over the enforcement of environmental and mining laws in Ghana, particularly in protected forest reserves. Illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey, has been a persistent issue, causing widespread environmental degradation and threatening water resources.

Kpebu’s move underscores the need for accountability and timely action in addressing high-profile cases of alleged environmental violations. As pressure mounts on the CID to provide answers, the case has become a litmus test for Ghana’s commitment to combating illegal mining and protecting its natural resources.

The public awaits the CID’s response, with many hoping the petition will reignite efforts to bring the matter to a resolution. For now, Kpebu’s actions serve as a reminder of the critical role of civil society and legal advocacy in holding powerful entities accountable.