Lawyer Martin Kpebu Urges Strict Adherence to Asset Declaration Requirements for Ministers

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu, has called for a stronger commitment to constitutional provisions regarding asset declarations by government appointees.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Kpebu emphasized that ministers must declare their assets before being sworn into office to ensure transparency and legal integrity.

“For those ministers who are yet to come, they should declare before they are sworn in because the Constitution says before you take office,” Kpebu said, referencing the constitutional requirement in light of upcoming appointments following the recent elections.

Kpebu also highlighted the flexibility offered by the judiciary, referencing the Supreme Court’s stance that appointees can serve as acting ministers for a reasonable period before finalizing their asset declarations. “The Supreme Court says they can act as ministers for a reasonable time. Let’s emphasize this,” he noted, underlining the possibility of temporary appointments while declarations are processed.

“If you are acting, then we can take time to fill your asset declaration forms, etc., and then come and be sworn-in,” Kpebu suggested, offering a potential solution to ensure both legal compliance and efficiency in the appointment process.

Kpebu’s comments come as a reminder of the importance of adhering to constitutional protocols and ensuring that government officials meet the necessary legal requirements before taking on their official roles.