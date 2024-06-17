Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei Presents Ram To Muslim Communities As Part Of Eid-ul-Adha

Poano, Bekwai–Ashanti Region – In a display of generosity and solidarity, Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Bekwai Constituency, made a significant contribution to the Muslim community as part of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

On Friday, June 14, 2024, Poku-Adusei attended Jummah prayers at selected mosques within the constituency, including those in Poano, Dominase, and Kokofu.

As part of his visit, the young lawyer donated one white Ram to each of the three mosques he visited.

This gesture was warmly received by the Muslim leaders and elders present, who expressed their gratitude for his thoughtful contribution.

The donation and the engagement with the Muslim community are seen as part of Poku-Adusei’s broader efforts to connect with various groups within the constituency and to demonstrate his readiness to serve all constituents regardless of their religious affiliations.

The Muslim community, in turn, acknowledged the significance of the donation, especially in the context of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, which are marked by acts of charity and sacrifice.

The donated sheep will enable the community to partake in the traditional sacrificial rites, fostering a sense of unity and celebration.

During his visit, Lawyer Poku-Adusei addressed the congregations, appealing to the Muslim communities to pray for his success in the upcoming December 7 General Elections.

As the December elections approach, Poku-Adusei’s actions have set a tone of inclusivity and community-focused leadership, qualities that he hopes will resonate with the voters of Bekwai Constituency.

He emphasized his commitment to improving the standard of living for the youth in the constituency and alleviating the hardships faced by the people.

Lawyer Poku-Adusei urged the youth to unite and play an active role in the development of their area, stressing the importance of securing a prosperous future.

In his speech, he stated, “I am committed to working tirelessly to uplift the standard of living for our youth and to address the challenges our people face.

I call on all of you to pray for my victory in the upcoming elections so that together, we can build a better future for our community.”

Accompanying Lawyer Poku-Adusei were the constituency executives of the NPP, led by Chairman Alex Arko Addai Darkwa.

Their presence underscored the party’s unified support for Poku-Adusei’s candidacy and their collective commitment to the constituency’s development.