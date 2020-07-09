…Over GHC600,000 Debt

A legal practitioner, Edward Darlington yesterday failed to appear before an Accra Circuit Court over a GHc600,000 debt.

Lawyer Darlington, instead, sent his, one Felix with an “excuse identity” to the judge, an act that infuriated the presiding judge who issued a warning to the lawyer not to repeat that behavior

The Presiding judge who was not happy with the failure of Lawyer Darlington to appear in court angrily asked his representative to tell him to show his face in court for hearing on 15th July 2020 before he faces his wrath.

Lawyer Edward Darlington has been dragged to court by his client, Solomon Kusi for failing to pay back an amount of GHC600,000 (six hundred thousand Ghana Cedis) he paid to him to facilitate the purchase of a one acre land in Wa in the Upper West Region.

Mr. Solomon Kusi in 2007 approached the Jambrugu Naa family of WA acting by its family head and lawful representative, ALHAJI Osman Abdurrahman to purchase a one acre piece of land to undertake his project.

Lawyer Darlington was later introduced to Mr Kusi as lawyer for the Jambrugu family, and that the money should be paid to him. This was agreed by all the parties involved and the money paid to him with the aim of handing it over to the family

It was later realized the land in question is a government land and officially registered by the state and therefore could not be sold.

This was confirmed by Lawyer Darlington subsequently and promised to pay the money back to Solomon Kusi but that did not happen.

Lawyer Darlington allegedly issued a cheques to Solomon Kusi to cash at the bank as a way of payment but the cheques was described as a dud and could not be cleared several attempts made through the Ghana Police Service by the complainant to get his money proved futile. He therefore resorted to the court of law to help him get his money

Mr. Kusi in an interview with paper after the court proceedings expressed worry over the disappearance of lawyer Darlington in court but was optimistic the warning message by the judge through his representative Felix would force him to appear on the adjourned date.

“Am a young man trying to survive in life and I don’t know why Lawyer Darlington could look at my innocent face and treat me this way” he stated.

Source: kwabena Adu Koranteng

