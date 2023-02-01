Lawyers call CUPP leaders halfwits, mount pressure on Buhari

“Our petition to the President was evidently laced with proofs on the modus operandi of the said Navy Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi in taking out political opponents of the Governor of Kogi State.

The legal practitioners emphasized the purpose for responding to the CUPP petition.

They described CUPP leaders as halfwits.

The letter signed by the firm’s Principal partner, Shedrack M. Demaki ESQ urged Nigerians to ask the members of the Coalition of United Political Parties the interest they are serving.

1 st February, 2023

HIS EXCELLENCY, PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER IN CHIEF, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA,

STATE HOUSE,

FCT ABUJA

SIR, RE:THE URGENT NEED TO ARREST AND PROSECUTE POLITICIANS TRYING TO SCUTTLE THE 2023 ELECTIONS BY BLACKMAILING OUR MILITARY. The above subject matter refers.

As a firm of Legal Practitioners; we would not have replied the vexatious, monetary induced and biased petition by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) written to President Muhammadu Buhari on the 31st of January, 2023 but for the sake of posterity and to further set the records straight hence this rejoinder and we state as follows;

1. That if the said undersigned to the said petition of the Coalition of United Political Parties painstakingly read through our law firm’s petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, they would have seen that we were briefed by the families of the victims of the abductions, killings and intimidation of Navy Commander Charles Akalezi who is the personal hitman of the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to take out perceived political opponents of the Governor.

2. That our petition to the President was evidently laced with proofs on the modus operandi of the said Navy Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi in taking out political opponents of the Governor of Kogi State. Our petitions further stated the names of the victims of Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi, the dates and time these persons were either kidnapped, killed and molested by Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi.

3. It is very shameful that the dimwits who signed the said petition by the Coalition of the United Political Parties to President Muhammadu Buhari do not know the meaning of a Petition and the difference between a petition and blackmail. For their Education and to illuminate their brains and mind we hereby define the meaning of Petition for their understanding; “ A Petition is a request to do something, most commonly addressed to a government official or a public entity” From the above definition of the word “PETITION” it is evident that the undersigned of the CUPP petition are meddlesome interlopers who have no business in the petition our law firm wrote to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and they have no right in berating our law firm in carrying out its constitutional duties as lawyers and solicitors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

4. We further state that an offence has been committed by the Commander of Navy Special Forces; Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi and the families of the victims of Commander Akalezi brutality, killings, kidnappings and maiming in exercising their constitutional rights engaged the services of law firm which in turn petitioned the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to investigate the atrocities committed by Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi and bring him to justice.

5. That there was never a place in our petition to the President or the Chief of Naval Staff where the Nigeria Military was berated, rather we informed Mr. President that the actions of Navy Commander Uchendu Akalezi was denting the image of the disciplined members of the Nigeria Armed Forces. We refer members of the public to paragraph 12 of our open petition to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 29th day of January, 2023.

Flowing from the above indices, one begins to wonder when the Coalition of United Political Parties became the mouthpiece of Mr. President and the Chief of Naval Staff or that of the Governor of Kogi State.

It clearly shows that the Coalition of United Political Parties is now also a tool being used by the Government of Kogi State to further frustrate and truncate our petitions to the President and Chief of Naval of Staff to investigate Navy Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi and bring him to justice.

Every right thinking person or organization who goes through our petitions to the President and that of the Chief of Naval Staff will support it and call for the investigation of Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi and if found culpable be brought to justice.

We further wish to correct an impression CUPP is trying to create that if we are sure of our claims, the proper channel to bring Commander Akalezi to justice is through Fundamental Rights Application. It clearly shows that CUPP despite boasting of having Professionals and Intellectuals in their Midst are halfwits and clearly don’t understand our claims. Our claim and accusations against Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi is criminal in nature to wit Kidnappings, killings and maiming of our Clients and it is in that regards we have petitioned the President, The Chief of Naval Staff and the Inspector General of Police whom are empowered by law to investigate Crimes committed against the Citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The question Nigerians need to ask the undersigned of the Coalition of United Political Parties is whose interest are they serving?

Why is CUPP crying more than the accused? All these questions are begging for answers. The ball is now in your court; Coalition of United Political Parties. We also wish to state if the Governor of kogi State and Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi hands are clean and our accusations are frivolous, let them come out and defend the same instead of hiding under CUPP who have clearly shown their bias and are only interested in their selfish gains. Finally, we call on the President to use his good Office to call the Chief of Naval Staff to order the investigation, arrest of Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi for him to be brought to justice for all his crimes and atrocities.

Yours Faithfully

For: DEMAKI & DEMAKI

SHEDRACK .M. DEMAKI ESQ

(PRINCIPAL PARTNER)