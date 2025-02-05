Lawyers Deny Allegations Against Police Officer Douglas Kwaku Addy

Legal representatives for Police Officer Douglas Kweku Addy have issued a strong rebuttal against allegations that he assisted businessman Nana Kwadwo Adjei in carrying out illegal activities. In a letter dated 30 January 2025 and addressed to Asaase Radio, lawyer Ernest Agbesi Normenyoh described the claims as “misleading, baseless, false, and inflammatory,” demanding an immediate retraction and clarification. The allegations, which suggested that Officer Addy was involved in facilitating what was described as Nana Kwadwo Adjei’s “dirty works,” have been met with fierce resistance from his legal team. Normenyoh emphasized that the publication’s claims lack any factual basis and are damaging to his client’s reputation as a dedicated law enforcement officer. The letter stressed that Officer Addy has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity in his role as a police officer. It further warned that such unsubstantiated allegations not only tarnish his image but also undermine public trust in the police service. The lawyers called on Asaase Radio to provide evidence to support their claims or issue a formal retraction and apology to mitigate the harm caused. This development highlights the growing tension between media reporting and the reputational risks faced by public officials. Officer Addy’s legal team has made it clear that they will not hesitate to take further legal action if the matter is not resolved satisfactorily. As the situation unfolds, the public awaits a response from Asaase Radio, while the controversy serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible journalism and the need for evidence-based reporting, especially when implicating individuals in serious allegations.

Below is a copy of the demand notice of Nana Kwadwo Adjei

Demand for a Retraction and Unqualified Apology for Defamatory Publication

We represent and hold the firm instructions of Mr- Douglas Kweku Addy, (“our client”) and write to you in respect of your defamatory publication concerning our client.

Our client’s attention has been drawn to a story/publication on your website (https://www.asaaseradio.com/ police-officer-allegedly-doing-dirty-works-of-nana-kwadwo-adjel-unmasked/ which story is also posted or hosted on your verified account @asaaseradio995 on X (formerly Twitter) describing our client in unpalatable terms clearly intended to project our client as someone who is morally bankrupt and involved in illegal enterprise or conduct.

Not only are the contents of your publication false, but the caption ‘Police officer doing dirty works of Nana Kwadwo Adjei unmasked is particularly misleading and inflammatory. It conveys a highly prejudicial and damaging impression of our client, creating an unwarranted negative perception that is both defamatory and injurious to his reputation. In furtherance of your agenda to smear the image of our client you maliciously posted his picture identifying him as an “interdicted police officer” thereby subjecting him to public ridicule and contempt

The publication largely describes or tags our client in the following unfortunate manner;

“…Police officer, Douglas Kwaku Addy, who is currently under the police service’s interdiction, has been identified as the one responsible for executing the “dirty works’ of embattled business mogul Nana Kwadwo Adjei. Douglas Kwaku Addy is believed to be responsible for alleged bribes paid to other police officers, such as..,.to obtain an “illegal” arrest warrant against one Karen Baaba Sam from the Achimota District Court on the grounds of “unlawful child removal.

“Douglas Kwaku Addy, who is a close confidant of Nana Kwadwo Adjei, is also believed to have allegedly extended bribes to some judges in the lower courts who are adjudicating a domestic violence and child custody case between Ms. Karen Baaba Sam and her ex-partner and businessman, Nana Kwadwo Adjei.”

We categorically state that the clalms in your publication are baseless. Our client has never been, nor is-currently, under interdiction by the Police Service. This is a fact that is easily verifiable, and had proper journalistic standards been upheld, such falschoods would not have been published. Instead, your platform appears to have been used to further a smear campaign against our client.

It is unsurprising that the caption, content, and related mattors in your publication have attracted significant attention, garnering nearly 8,000 reactions and views, The widespread circulation of this publication across social media and other platforms has resulted in our client receiving numerous calls from concerned loved ones, causing unnecessary distress and reputational harm.

The unfortunate publication concerning our client is not only defarnatory but also malicious, baseless, and vexatious. It is evident that the- publication was deliberately crafted to tarnish our client’s hard-earned reputation, mislead the public, and subject him to ridicule and unwarranted condemnation in the eyes of right-thinking members of society.

Your publication recklessly attributes serious criminal allegations to our client without any factual basis, despite the clear duty to verify information before dissemination. While you cunningly use the term “alleged” in an attempt to evade liability, this does not absove you under the law, as you knew or ought to have known, with even minimal due diligence, that the claims were entirely false

Such unsubstantiated accusations not only tarnish our client’s hard-earned reputation but also subject him to public scrutiny and distress without any means to clear his name. This conduct reflects a blatant disregard for professional journalistic standards and highlights the misuse of your platform to propagate baseless smear campaigns rather than responsible reporting.

As a direct result of your defamatory posts, our client has experienced significant reputational damage and emotional distress and has been inundated with numerous phone calls from friends, family members, and well-wishers, causing him considcrable embarrassment.

In light of the foregoing, we have been instructed by our client to demand, which we hereby do, that you immediately and unreservedly retract the said publications/pasts and issue a clear and unequivocal apology within 24 hours of receiving thisletter. The retraction and apology must be published in three (3) consecutive posts on your website and all associated social media platforms.