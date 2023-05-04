Lawyers file appeal against Asabke Alangdi’s death sentence

Asabke Alangdi, the second accused person being tried with Gregory Afoko, a brother of the governing New Patriotic Party’s former national Chairman Paul Afoko, for the murder of the party’s former Upper East Regional Chairman Adam Mahama, has filed an appeal against his death sentence.

Asabke, a station master of Bolga-Kumasi-Ayamfuri bus terminal, was sentenced on Thursday, 27 April 2023 by Her Ladyship Wood J.A at the High Court, (General Jurisdiction 11) after he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in a unanimous decision by a seven-member jury.

Mr Afoko, on the other hand, who had been on trial for the past 6 years, was found not guilty by the same jury in a 4-3 verdict.

Close verdicts of that nature, per the Criminal Procedure Act, 1960 (Act 30), are, however, considered hung decisions that necessitate a retrial.

Mr Asabke’s lawyer, Mr Andrew K. Vortia, filed the appeal at the Appeals Court praying the superior court to set the sentence aside.

He contends that “the trial judge failed to adequately direct the jury on the offence of conspiracy in the summing up, leading to misdirection and conviction of the 2nd accused/appellant”.

“The conviction of the 2nd accused/appellant is erroneous and same is not supported by the evidence adduced at the trial”, he said.