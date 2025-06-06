Lawyers for Adu Boahene Demand Retraction of Alleged Defamatory Article by GhanaWeb

Legal representatives for Kwabena Adu-Boahene and Angela Agyei Boateng have issued a formal demand to GhanaWeb, accusing the news platform of publishing defamatory and damaging content about their clients.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the editor of GhanaWeb, the law firm Zoe, Akyea & Co., acting on behalf of the two individuals, condemned a recent publication headlined “Adu-Boahene’s Enterprise Dreams Limited sold stolen cars from North America.” The letter alleges that the article circulated widely online and was accompanied by images of luxury vehicles and their clients, with the intent to tarnish their reputation.

The lawyers claim that GhanaWeb failed to contact their clients for their version of the story before publication, thus violating journalistic ethics and undermining their integrity. The letter asserts that the article has severely damaged the public image of Adu-Boahene and Boateng, portraying them as criminals without substantiated evidence.

Further, the legal team disputed the credibility of the source cited in the report — Frank Marshall Cromwell, reportedly an investigator from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) — labeling the allegations as unproven and currently under judicial review by the High Court in Accra. They emphasized that until proven in court, the claims remain allegations and not legal fact.

“Our clients make bold to say that they have never been involved in the dirty business of selling stolen cars from anywhere in the world including North America,” the letter stated.

The legal team demanded a full and unconditional retraction of the article as well as an unqualified apology to their clients. They warned that failure to comply within seven clear days would result in legal action without further notice.

The letter concluded with a stern reminder of the reputational damage caused, citing GhanaWeb’s wide digital reach across platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google News, Wikipedia, and more.

As of this report, GhanaWeb has not publicly responded to the allegations or the legal demand.