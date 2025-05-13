Lawyers for Estate Developer Mr Osman Refute “Landguard” Claims as Malicious Falsehoods; Demand Probe Into COCOBOD Boss’ Conduct

Lawyers representing renowned businessman and real estate developer Mr Osman , Chief Executive Officer of OKSTAR HOMES, have categorically dismissed recent media reports labeling their client as a “notorious landguard” as baseless, defamatory, and deliberately misleading.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, legal representative for Mr. Osman, Nii Kwei Kofi Amasah Esq., described the publication purporting to narrate events surrounding a land dispute at Tse Addo involving COCOBOD CEO Dr. Randy Abbey and National Security operative Richard Jakpa, as a gross distortion of facts designed to tarnish the reputation of an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist.

> “Our client, Mr. Osman, has over the past 15 years built an enviable reputation in Ghana’s real estate and construction sectors as CEO of OKSTAR HOMES, a legally registered company specializing in building construction, project financing, and land development,” the statement read.

Lawful Acquisition and Due Diligence

The statement clarified that Mr. Osman legally acquired the 0.28-acre parcel of land at Tse Addo in January 2025 from one Madam Agnes Andoh, who was verified by the East Dadekotopon Development Trust as the rightful owner of the said land. All requisite documentation and verification procedures were followed prior to commencement of any development work.

Eviction of Occupants Was Lawful and Police-Supervised

Contrary to claims of violent landguard activity, Mr. Osman’s lawyers emphasized that the removal of illegal squatters from the land was conducted under the supervision of the Property Fraud Unit of the Ghana Police Service, following due diligence and a formal complaint.

> “There is no record whatsoever, official or anecdotal, of any landguards or use of violence in the process. These claims are not only fabricated but also verifiably false. We challenge any interested party to confirm this from Inspector Bright Opoku or the Property Fraud Unit.”

Baseless Claims by Odamtten Family and Questionable Conduct by National Security

The statement questioned the legitimacy of claims made by the Odamtten family, specifically Mesdames Comfort and Salomey Adjeley Odamtten, who reportedly admitted in their own petition to the police property fraud unit to lacking legal documentation to the said land.

> “On what legal authority then did the National Security Secretariat act when it dispatched personnel to demolish our client’s property? It is shocking and troubling that a state security agency would intervene in a civil matter without judicial oversight.”

The lawyers further accused Dr. Randy Abbey of orchestrating the demolition out of personal interest, revealing that the COCOBOD boss had previously expressed intent to acquire the same parcel of land due to its proximity to his residence.

> “It must be stated for the record that Dr. Randy Abbey has, on multiple occasions, expressed his desire to own the land in question. His current actions, under the guise of protecting ‘adjoining properties,’ are nothing short of conflicted, self-serving, and abusive of state authority.”

Building Permit and Environmental Clearance Were Duly Secured

Refuting claims that Mr. Osman commenced construction without the necessary municipal approvals, the lawyers provided evidence that applications for building permits had already been lodged with the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had inspected the site and issued clearance.

A Philanthropist Undeserving of Vilification

Aside from his business exploits, Mr. Osman is well known in communities such as Teshie, Nungua, La, and Tema for his charitable work, including scholarship schemes, widow support programs, and youth empowerment initiatives. The defamatory characterization of such an individual as a “notorious landguard” is not only disgraceful but legally actionable.

Call for Presidential Intervention

The lawyers concluded by calling on the Presidency to investigate the conduct of Dr. Randy Abbey, whose alleged intimidation tactics and abuse of power risk undermining public confidence in the government and harming the image of the John Mahama administration.

> “We urge the President and the relevant oversight bodies to look into Dr. Abbey’s actions, which many in the region now view as unbecoming, vindictive, and detrimental to national unity and justice.”