Hajia4Reall Requests Return of Passport Ahead of Deportation to Ghana

Legal representatives for Ghanaian influencer Mona Faiz Montrage, better known as Hajia4Reall, have formally requested the return of her passport from the US government.

The motion was filed with the consent of the government, seeking the release of her passport as she prepares to self-deport to Ghana after serving a prison sentence in the United States.

In their letter to the authorities, Hajia4Reall’s legal team requested the return of her passport, which was surrendered at the time of her arrest. The motion emphasized that this appeal aligns with a prior ruling permitting the return of her passport at the conclusion of her sentence. According to the request, once released, she will be escorted by the US Marshals Service (USMS) directly from her detention facility to the airport, where she will board a flight bound for Ghana.

Hajia4Reall, a 30-year-old singer and entrepreneur, self-surrendered to authorities on July 29, 2024, and was sentenced to one year and one day at the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia. She had been indicted on six counts related to romance scams and laundering the proceeds from those fraudulent activities.

Known for her significant social media presence, Hajia4Reall was extradited from the UK to face charges in the US related to a romance scam that defrauded older, unmarried Americans of approximately $2 million. She pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to receive stolen funds, as well as attempted wire fraud and money laundering. In exchange for her guilty plea, she agreed to forfeit assets worth over $2.1 million, as part of a restitution settlement for the victims of her crimes.

As she nears the end of her sentence, Hajia4Reall’s legal team is working to finalize her departure from the US, with her anticipated return to Ghana marking the next step in her legal journey.