Layoca And Cheetah Win Again To Stretch Exciting Beach Soccer Title Race

The top two clubs in the ongoing Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League both secured vital wins to keep the title race wide open in Zone 1.

League leaders Cheetah FC are just two matches away from securing their first ever title following a brace from captain Richard Osa against fellow town rivals Senya Shaeks.

Ironically Osa who is also in contention for the Goal King crown with 23 goals will come face to face to face with the top scorer Theophilus Ahulu who has so far scored 28 goals for Sea Sharks BSC.

Unlike the previous week where Cheetah smashed 10 goals against Okere Rangers, they were unable to override their opponents Senya Sharks.

Layoca made certain of their 3 points with a commanding 7-3 win over Okere Rangers to keep within touching distance of the league leaders.

Dansoman BSC pipped Sea Sharks by 8 goals to 7 in an end to end game in which leading scorer Theophilus Ahorlu scored 5 goals to take his season tally to 29.

In another entertaining match, Nungua edged Teshie 5-4 to secure the maximum 3 points.