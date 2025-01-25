Lazio Secures Europa League Round of 16 Spot with Dominant Win Over Real Sociedad

Lazio booked their place in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 with an emphatic 3-1 victory over 10-man Real Sociedad at the Stadio Olimpico, extending their unbeaten run in the competition to seven matches (W6, D1).

Fresh from a solid 3-0 Serie A win over Hellas Verona, Lazio entered the match with confidence and wasted no time making their mark. In just the fifth minute, Mario Gila capitalized on a poorly cleared free-kick, smashing a first-time effort into the top corner to give Lazio an early lead.

Real Sociedad came close to equalizing midway through the first half when Luka Sucic’s curling left-footed shot rattled the post following a brilliant touch inside the penalty area. However, the Spanish side’s task was made much harder in the 30th minute when Aihen Muñoz was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Gustav Isaksen, reducing Sociedad to 10 men.

Lazio swiftly took advantage of the numerical superiority, doubling their lead just two minutes later. Mattia Zaccagni coolly slotted home a low shot, making it 2-0. The hosts continued to dominate, with Valentin Castellanos scoring a brilliant glancing header from a perfect Nuno Tavares cross to make it 3-0.

The second half saw Lazio maintain their control, with Real Sociedad struggling to keep up. Lazio almost added a fourth when Pedro Rodriguez’s shot hit the crossbar with just 15 minutes remaining.

Despite being outplayed for much of the game, Real Sociedad managed a consolation goal late on as Ander Barrenetxea headed in from close range inside the six-yard box. However, it was not enough to mount a comeback.

With the victory, Lazio increased their points tally to 19 from a possible 21, securing top spot in their group. Real Sociedad, despite the loss, remain in contention for a playoff spot but will need a favorable result at PAOK and other results to fall in their favor to advance.