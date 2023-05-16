Lazy Women Are Not Worth Celebrating On Mothers Day – Prophet Kpegah

The Founder of Breaking Yoke Ministry International, H.E. Prophet General Dr Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe has mentioned that lazy women are not worth celebrating on Mother’s Day.

The revered man of God and end time prophet in a sermon titled “Excellent Woman” mentioned that women play an important role in society and it is important that they are celebrated always and not just limited to the annual Mother’s Day celebration.

He thus mentioned that; in as much as women are worth celebrating, there are some categories of women who are not worth celebrating.

The Prophet mentioned lazy women as one of those that are not worth celebrating on Mother’s Day.

“Women are worth celebrating not only on Mother’s Day but on a regular day because they play an integral part of our lives as a people; however a lazy woman who does not know how to keep his home and how to take care of her husband and children is not worth celebrating”.

Prophet Kpegah used the occasion to outline some key attributes of an excellent woman worth celebrating. He said an excellent woman is not quarrelsome, should be respectful, humble, supportive and must be visionary.

Throwing some light on the points raised, the Prophet General said women must endeavor to support the vision of their husbands, remain humble and submissive to their husband as the man is the head of the family and above all they must learn to carry themselves well in a manner that pleases God and their husbands.

The Sunday morning service saw hundreds of worshipers all dressed in white to celebrate mothers and women on their special day.

The First Lady of the church, Mrs. Deborah Kpegah Tamakloe on her part charged women to continue to be the back bone of their husbands and homes as expected of them as helpers.

She said, in this 21st century, women play much significant roles in society as compared to the years of old and thus challenged women to do more to excel in society.

Lady Pastor Mrs. Deborah Kpegah Tamakloe noted that Mother’s Day is so significant and worth celebrating because mothers mean a lot in shaping society.