LC Waikiki opens 2nd shop in Ghana

LC Waikiki, a global leading fashion retail brand, continues its expansion in Ghana as it opened a new shop at the Achimota mall, the second in Ghana.

The opening, which saw families, friends, loved ones, and individuals thronging in to have first-hand experience of the brands, gave a 20 per cent discount on any purchased goods.

The brand opened its first store at the Junction Mall in Accra last year.

Customers will find LC Waikiki’s special collections with a wide choice for men, women, and children in the new store, which covered an area of over 900m2.

The opening of stores in Ghana by the fashion retail giant formed part of its plan to expand further in Africa after its business exploits in East Africa, which is in line with its mission: “Everyone Deserves to Dress Well.”

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Mr Aziddin Zidi, Country Manager, LC Waikiki, said: “The Ghanaian market is one of the most attractive markets in Africa with its high economic potential, population and location in West Africa.”

“It is a proud moment for us to open this store today as it signifies progress in LC Waikiki’s Africa growth strategy,” he added.

The Country Director said the two stores in Ghana would give them the leverage to expand the brand in West Africa as they did in the East African market.

“We are targeting more stores and more cities closer to our customers wherever they wish to find us. Our promise to the Ghanaian market is to provide them with quality and fashionable items and never will we go back on this promise,” Mr Zidi said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said they were planning to open the next store in Kumasi and aiming to have five stores in two cities by the end of 2023.

He also said LC Waikiki products were not tailored for specific social classes in society, as those in both low- and high-income brackets could afford them.

Founded in 1988 and initially established in France, LC Waikiki has been operating in Turkey since 1997 with the aim of making fashion accessible to everyone.

For 34 years, LC Waikiki has continued to expand both nationally and internationally, with 57,000 employees worldwide and more than 1,200 stores in 56 countries and 357 cities around the world.