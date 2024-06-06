LCB Corporate Games Kick Off to Boost Industry Unity

LCB Corporate Games Commences To Strengthen Industry Solidarity

Crisis Management Solutions Company, LCB Worldwide Ghana, which has been rendering disinfection at the nation’s ports since 2018, has commenced the third edition of its corporate games, a football tournament ultimately intended to improve solidarity with key stakeholders.

This year’s edition which kicked off on Saturday May 11 in Tema Community 2, will last for 2 months.

The 16 corporate organizations participating in this year’s games include Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority’s Fire department, Ghana Police, Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, Ghana Union of Traders Association, Wilmar Africa, McDan Group, among others.

A trophy will be awarded to the winner of the tournament in addition to cash prizes and medals for outstanding performers.

The team from LCB Worldwide present at the opening ceremony emphasized on their resolve to promote sustainable healthy trade practices through strong collaboration with stakeholders.

“The games are our corporate social responsibility that we often do every year to promote sports in the country at the same time physical fitness and unity among participating organisations” the Officer of Operations at LCB Worldwide Ghana, Felix Segbeja said.

They said the games are also in fulfilment of the country manager of LCB Worldwide Demir Kuran Gokhan’s passion and commitment to sporting activities in the country and hence would continue to support this course.

“LCB as we already know is into fumigation and disinfection at the ports and the airports and with health, when they bring in the containers and other stuff, we need to protect ourselves. In the event where diseases actually come into the country, when the containers are brought inside there, we are supposed to disinfect them so as to avoid any further diseases outbreak” the Supervisor of Operations at LCB Worldwide Ghana, Philomena Ocloo said.