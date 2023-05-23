LCCI Congratulates Aliko Dangote On The Refinery’s Commissioning

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry extends its heartfelt congratulations to the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (GCON) for the milestone achieved on the successful commissioning of your refinery. This remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone in your organization’s journey. It is a testament to your vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence as well as the re-emphasis of private sector support for economic growth in the country.

By commissioning this refinery today, Dangote Group has not only expanded its operational capacity but also solidified its position as a key player in the energy industry. We believe this refinery will not only drive economic growth in the country but also play a crucial role in meeting the increasing energy demands of our society home and abroad.

As you embark on this new phase of operations, we have no doubt that your refinery will become a beacon of excellence in the industry. Your unwavering focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction will undoubtedly set new benchmarks and elevate the standards for others to follow.

Once again, Congratulations. More Wins!

Dr. Chinyere Almona, FCA

Director General

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)

22nd May 2023.