Le GYAN Dary to be launched at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel

The nation’s most prestigious hotel will host the launch of the memoir of one of Ghana’s best footballers, Nana Dr. Asamoah Gyan on Saturday April 30th, 2022.

Invited are the cream dela cream of distinguished personalities including all the living past and present Presidents of the Republic of Ghana and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Other great Ghanaian business tycoons and top friends of football including legendary Abedi Pele, the three times Africa Best Footballer and Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi who lead Ghana to the FIFA World Cup has also been invited.

Already in Ghana to grace the event is one of Africa’s darling footballers, El Hadji Diouf from Senegal.

Some of the invited guests would be coming from where ever Asamoah Gyan has played football.

The former Accra Academy student who joined the national football team the Black Stars after being discovered at Mighty Victory and later Cedabs Babies was exposed by Stay Cool Fc and Liberty Professionals at Dansoman.

He went to continue and excel in Italy, played in France, England, Turkey, China and India with some big clubs and later sojourned in the Middle East, United Arab Emirates where he also won laurels.

You will know all the clubs he played for if you get a copy of the book.

However Asamoah Gyan performance is significantly with the Black Stars and he scored many important goals for Ghana. He has been to the finals of the prestigious African nations cup twice in 2010 and 2015, luck eluded him and the Black Stars.

Personally I love the goals against the Czech Republic, USA and Algeria.

Asamoah Gyan has the record for the highest goals scored by an African at the FIFA World Cup. He is the highest scorer for the Black Stars and indeed one of the richest footballers in Africa.

He owns a number of businesses including a band, as he also loves music and dancing.

Asamoah Gyan is a humorous person and has affection for his tantalizing goals.

Not many African or Ghanaian players have books written about them, so the event is special and to be invited means a lot.

Yours Truly commends the Legend and his advisors and entire management team as well as the printers and everyone involved, especially young enterprising Gary Al Smith.

I can not wait for April 30th 2022… Time 5pm..But Remember It’s Strictly By Invitation