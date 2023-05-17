Lead Africa announces partnership and appointment

Let’s Lead Africa is proud to announce the partnership and appointment of the following as Director of Development and Initiatives Taneka Malone CEO of Fire On The Runway International and Amazon Best Selling Author.

Ms. Malone has been a pillar in Ghana with her recent award of National Best Women in Sustainability and Entrepreneurship of the year presented by GABA (Ghana Arts & Business Awards.

Our prestigious Global partner Antoinette Logan our Global Programs Developer (CEO )of Iconic Speakers Network and Aim Agency USA. Ms Logan is also an awardee of the Joe Biden Lifetime Achievement Award as she has demonstrated her ability to lead in her community.

We also welcome as our great partner Chereyl Gyamfi of Chereyl Designs a Ghanaian Native moved back to Ghana from the USA now resides in Ghana and is making impact through digital content creating. Ms Gyamfi has partnered with LLA to create digital content.

Let’s Lead Africa is aimed towards decreasing unemployment in the next 5 years ,youth and women empowerment by building their minds,skill development,leadership and entrepreneurship training.

Our main focus is to produce lady bosses and young men to also employ others to reduce unemployment amongst the youth and also meet the prospects in Africa.

We also be providing a 12 week hybrid training program centered around Entrepreneurship and Leadership.

Together we will build a better tomorrow for the future of the youth and women of Africa.

If you would like to be a facilitator or become a partner please reach out to www. letsleadafrica.org

Let’s lead Africa

(we are the future)