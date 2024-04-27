Leaders Convene In Nairobi To Unlock IDA’s Economic Potential

On Monday, April 29, African leaders will convene in Nairobi for a Heads of State Summit aimed at building support for Africa’s economic development. The International Development Association (IDA) will be critical in this effort, helping to advance fundamental needs—like energy, health care, and infrastructure—that are cornerstones of development.

Leaders will explore how to maximize IDA’s impact during its current replenishment process, ensuring it receives the necessary support to effectively fuel investment at scale.

Building a brighter future—and securing an ambitious IDA replenishment to get there—requires a united front. The summit will witness the launch of a powerful coalition of partners: Civil society champions and private sector leaders—including Bridgewater Associates, Global Citizen, Jacobs Ladder Africa, One Campaign, and others—will join hands with African governments. This broad alliance signifies a collective commitment to fully realizing Africa’s ambitions.

This summit is jointly hosted by the Government of Kenya and the World Bank Group.

WHO: President William Ruto and other African Heads of State and Government

Ajay Banga, President, World Bank Group

IDA Coalition representatives:

Ndidi Nwuneli, President, ONE Campaign

Sellah Bogonko, Co-founder and CEO, Jacobs Ladder Africa, representing cross-section of African young people

James Mwangi, CEO of the Equity Group

Nir Bar Dea, CEO, Bridgewater Associates

Hugh Evans, Founder and CEO, Global Citizen

DATE: Monday, April 29, 2024

Program: 9:15am in Nairobi/6:15am GMT – Keynote address by William Ruto, Kenyan President

9:30/6:30 – Open Session by African Heads of States

11:40 /8:40 – Public broadcast ends

13:50/10:50 – Public broadcast resumes – Reading of Communique

14:05/11:05 – Keynote address by Ajay Banga, World Bank Group President to launch IDA Coalition

14:20/11:20 – IDA21 Coalition partners remarks

14:40/11:40 – Group photo

14:45/11:45 – Remarks by William Ruto, Kenyan President