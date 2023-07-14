Leaders from Europe and Africa Debate Opportunities for Growth in Portugal

The Portuguese Diaspora Council (CDP), a non-governmental organisation for development, invites your media to follow the sixth edition of the EurAfrican Forum 2023, which will take place at NOVA SBE, in Carcavelos, on July 18th and 19th, under the motto “EU-Africa Alliance: Opportunities for Growth” and which will be attended by political leaders, businessmen and experts from both territories to debate and share experiences, in favour of development.

Among the many speakers confirmed are the Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs, João Gomes Cravinho, the Portuguese Minister of Economy and the Sea, António Costa e Silva, the Minister of Environment and Climate Action, Duarte Cordeiro, the Cape Verdean Minister of Culture and Creative Industries and Minister of the Sea, Abraão Vicente, the Ghanaian Minister of Education, Yaw Osel Adutwum and the Angolan Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta.

Leading the proceedings will be Anita Erskine, Ghanaian broadcaster and actress, and João Pedro Taborda, Board Member of the Portuguese Diaspora Council.

For two days, renowned European and African personalities will come together for an objective, current and inclusive debate, supported by ideas, proposals, realities and projects of mutual interest from both continents, essentially addressing seven themes: green & digital transformation, climate & energy, education, health, investment, internationalisation and sustainable infrastructure & transport.