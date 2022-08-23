Leaders in Business, Tech, and Education Join the Roll Call of Speakers at the Upcoming PMI Africa Conference￼

LAGOS, Nigeria, 23 August 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- More than 15 speakers from across fintech, education, and business have confirmed to join the eminent panel of speakers for the PMI Africa Conference 2022. The annual marquee event hosted by Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project professionals, will kick off in Lagos at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, from September 11-13.

The speakers will take the stage, sharing their knowledge and expertise on various topics, from the Metaverse to NFTs to boosting women’s participation in the project economy. Joe Cahill, Chief Customer Officer, PMI, George Asamani, MD, PMI SSA, Paul Omugbe, President, PMI Nigeria Chapter and David Pilling, Africa Editor, Financial Times will join the speakers as hosts and moderators together with senior leadership from PMI.

With over 20 sessions taking place across the three days, highlights from the program include a focus on youth, with topics like “Empowering youth with work-ready skills,” “Bridging the gap between education and employment,” and “Africa’s future belongs to the youth.” The young panel of experts and speakers will deliver these sessions designed to inspire leaders in education, industry, and rising leaders.

Along with the climate crisis and digital disruption, the demographic shift is one of several global megatrends to transform the project economy and labour market.

The list includes Nadia Ahmed Abdallah, Deputy Minister, Innovation & Youth Affairs, Ministry of ICT, Kenya, Professor Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, Secretary General, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities; Dr. Babatunde Oghenobruche Obrimah, CEO, Fintech Association of Nigeria; Adeola Akande, Transformation & Change Management Lead, Dangote Industries, Brighton Kaoma, Youth Global Director, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, David Peterside, Co-Founder, Okra; Furera Isma Jumare, Director General, Jigawa State Investment Promotion Agency, Odunayo Sanya, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Florence Chikezie, Founder, ReDahlia and Jacky Mfon Ekpenyong, AllStars Woman NFT Club amongst others.

The line-up promises engaging, forward-looking, and solutions-driven conversations to foster learning and inspiration.

The continent’s chief cheerleader, author, and media personality Victor Kgomoeswana who is speaking at the conference is expected to bring his infectious charm to the proceedings. When he is not writing about the continent’s potential and promise, he returns to his day job as the Executive Director, Marketing and Communication at the University of Limpopo.

The full line-up of speakers can be found on the PMI Africa Conference website.

George Asamani, Managing Director, PMI Sub-Saharan Africa, expressing his optimism, says, “This is the first time the entire PMI Africa community is getting together since the pandemic, and the team has put on an event that is bigger and more collaborative with an agenda that looks at the impact of global megatrends on project management.”

“The fantastic line-up of speakers sets this year’s PMI Africa Conference apart. We are looking forward to welcoming them to the conference and listening to the work being carried out by their organisations, dissecting unconventional topics, and looking at how as a collective we can ride the trends influencing project management.”

New to the schedule this year will be a series of workshops that will be conducted by the conference support partners – The Tony Elumelu Foundation, enactus Nigeria, Global Compact Network Nigeria, and SDSN Youth.

Building on the success of last year’s virtual event, which over 1400 practitioners attended, the 2022 edition will offer opportunities for professionals in diverse industries to explore and share emerging research, knowledge, and expertise, as well as a platform to forge new collaborations.

“We are thrilled that the PMI Africa Conference has grown in influence and can attract an exceptional panel of speakers who will no doubt contribute to meaningful and deeper understanding of the theme – Sustainable Growth for Social Good,” Asamani adds in conclusion.

