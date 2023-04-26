Leaders of Muslim communities urged to establish educational trust fund

Saliki (Chief) Suleman Mandey of the Muslim Community at Oduman in the Greater Accra Region has urged Muslim leaders to launch educational trust funds to support teaching and learning in their communities.

He said the creation of the funds would supplement government’s efforts in the provision of structures to accommodate the growing numbers of school-going children in those areas.

Saliki Mandey said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a quiz competition organised by the Muslim leaders of Oduman, near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality, during the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

He entreated Muslim parents and guardians to enrol their children and wards in school, provide their needs, and ensure they progressed to higher educational institutions as education was the bedrock of economic development of every nation.

Alhaji Kassim, the Chief Executive Officer of Kassim Estate, an estate development firm, commended the Government for the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy, which had offered opportunity for children from poor homes to access SHS education.

Alhaji Kassim said he had donated 50 plots of land to the Amasaman Municipal Assembly for the construction of school infrastructure to facilitate teaching and learning.

He offered 2,000 Ghana cedis as seed money for the establishment of an Education Trust Fund for the Oduman Muslim Community.

Mr Afrifa Mensah, the Member of Parliament for Ga West, pledged to rehabilitate the Islamic School block of Oduman as his contribution towards quality education in the area.

He advised the youth, especially students, to avoid alcoholism, smoking of marijuana and engaging in other vices that could ruin their future, but rather concentrate on their education to secure their future.