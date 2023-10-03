Leaders of #occupyBoGdemo refuse to present their petition to the Bank of Ghana Governor

Leaders from the #occupyBoGdemo said they are not presenting any petition until they see the governor of the Bank of Ghana or any of his two deputies.

The protest that was led by minority members and other party executives refused to make their petition known to the governor saying he disrespected them by not showing up to receive their petition as promised.

The governor of the Bank of Ghana is in a meeting with representatives from IMF and therefore could not make it to meet with you so I was asked to step in and receive the petition on his behalf said the head of security for the Bank of Ghana.

Cassiel Ato Baah Forson the minority leader in parliament said ‘’unfortunately the Governor of the Bank of Ghana has disrespected us and his two deputies too have also disrespected us so we are not going to present our petition to the head of security because you are not the one responsible.’’

He further said that the governor that the central bank of Ghana Today is bankrupt with a negative equity of 55. 1 billion Ghana cedis and a loss one year of 60 billion cedis, going forward they would not allow him to disrespect and mismanage the affairs of the people of Ghana.

In the media session, he said ‘’We will go and come back again and demand to see him in person.’’