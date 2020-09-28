Mr Samuel Kodzosika, an independent candidate for Kpando Constituency, said bad leadership could be blamed for the retrogression of the area over the past years.

He said the people had continuously entrusted the area’s development into the hands of politicians, who only served their own interest to the detriment of the indigenes, and it was time that narrative changed.

Mr Kodzosika, a businessman, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said it was time the people voted for someone who was ever present and ready to help and not those who only showed up when it was time for elections.

He said as a representative of the people in Parliament, the parliamentarian was mandated to use that position to better the lives of the constituents “but unfortunately all those who had represented the people of Kpando, so far, have failed to pursue that agenda.”

“I have been with the people and supported them in my own small way for so many years now and believe it is time to represent them in Parliament to use that position to open avenues for them,” Mr Kodzosika said.

He said it was important that the people voted for someone who could lobby and bring development to the area.

Mr Kodzosika said a vote for him was a vote for changing the fortunes of Kpando and that the people must desist from voting on partisan lines and choose someone with competence.

“Liberating my people from poverty and rejection is what is motivating me to contest for the position of Member of Parliament,” Mr Kodzosika said.