Leadership Failures and Internal Strife Led to NPP’s 2024 Defeat, Report Reveals

A damning internal report has identified Former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s leadership style as a central factor in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) landslide loss in Ghana’s 2024 general elections.

The document, compiled by the party’s post-election review committee, paints a stark picture of a government disconnected from public sentiment and paralyzed by internal discord, culminating in a self-inflicted political collapse.

The report highlights widespread dissatisfaction with Akufo-Addo’s perceived rigidity during his second term. An overwhelming 87% of respondents—including party members, MPs, and grassroots supporters—described the president as resistant to counsel, with many contrasting his approachable first-term demeanor with what they termed a “stubborn and vindictive” governing approach later. Critics argued this shift alienated voters and fractured party unity, particularly as economic hardships intensified.

Central to the discontent was Akufo-Addo’s refusal to reshuffle his cabinet, notably retaining Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, his cousin, despite mounting pressure. A coalition of 87 MPs, predominantly from the NPP’s Ashanti Region stronghold, publicly demanded Ofori-Atta’s removal, citing economic mismanagement. However, the president’s defiance and subsequent sidelining of dissenting MPs exacerbated tensions. The forced resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, a senior Ashanti lawmaker and former Majority Leader, further inflamed regional resentment. His replacement by a Central Region MP, who failed to galvanize support, was later deemed a “catastrophic misstep” that eroded trust in leadership.

Grassroots disillusionment also festered. In Obuasi West, Deputy Finance Minister Kweku Kwarteng faced abrupt reassignment to chair the Finance Committee, only to be ousted months later under murky circumstances. Local organizers nearly blocked his re-nomination, exposing fissures between party elites and constituents. Analysts note such incidents underscored a broader pattern of top-down decision-making that disregarded local voices.

The report further alleges factional rivalries poisoned the party’s cohesion, with references to an “Akyem Mafia”—a perceived clique of Akufo-Addo loyalists from the Eastern Region—accused of marginalizing Ashanti MPs. This regional rift, coupled with accusations of favoritism and retaliatory tactics, left the NPP vulnerable to opposition attacks portraying it as elitist and out of touch.

Political observers argue the findings reflect a recurring dilemma in Ghanaian politics: leaders prioritizing personal loyalty over institutional renewal. “The NPP’s defeat wasn’t just about policies,” remarked Accra-based analyst Kwame Asante. “It was a failure of governance—a refusal to adapt, listen, or acknowledge dissent until it was too late.” With the party now in opposition, the report urges sweeping reforms to rebuild trust. Yet skeptics question whether entrenched interests will cede power easily, setting the stage for a contentious rebuilding process.

The NPP’s unraveling serves as a cautionary tale for ruling parties across Africa, where centralized leadership and internal factionalism often eclipse public accountability. As Ghana’s democracy matures, voters appear increasingly intolerant of autocratic tendencies—a reality future leaders ignore at their peril.