Leadership Is About Development Not Settling Of Cases At The Palace- Kyidomhene of Tafo-Akim. 

The Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Rt. Noble Empress Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeaboah I at the Anum-Asamankese Adehyekese Festival said, development creates growth, progress, and positive change in societies.

“Gone are the days chiefs only stay in the palace to settle cases of his people, things have changed. Now everyone is seeking for development not the name as chief”. She added.

She further stated that, development will foster progress in the lives of our future generation if only Chiefs and leaders put in their maximum efforts and support to help build the community because development is not solely for the government.

“There are certain things as a leader, fight for your people, road, water, schools, hospital, companies. This will always bring the love between you and your people.” Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I.

Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I. entreated traditional Rulers to use their position to lobby for developmental projects in their communities to create opportunities for the youth in terms of educational development, Social development, Economic, Human development, Skills Training and Entrepreneurship and Cultural promotion/ Tourism and many more.

Finally, she extended her seasonal greetings to the lovely people of Ghana at large and admonished the drivers and commuters to drive carefully since we are in the Christmas season.

Again, they should not be in a rush to go to wherever they are going but ply the road with care to send passengers to their destinations safely.