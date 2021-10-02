Leadership is about sacrifices – Asantehene tells Akufo-Addo

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has asked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to demonstrate courage and resilience in the discharge of his duties.

He should be focused on the job at hand for the realization of the government’s vision to improve the living conditions of the people.

“Leadership is about sacrifices,” the Asantehene noted, saying he was optimistic that the President would work assiduously in delivering on his campaign promises.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu was addressing the President when he paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, as part of his working visit to the Ashanti Region.

Nana Akufo-Addo is in the Region for a four-day working tour to inspect ongoing development projects, interact with the people and also explain government’s development policies to the citizenry.

The Asantehene lauded the President for his commitment to inspect at first hand various ongoing projects in the Region.

This, he said, was necessary as the President would be in a better position to appreciate the progress of work and challenges associated with those projects.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the government would not relent in fulfilling its campaign promises to enhance the socio-economic status of the country.

“I will not disappoint the people,” he assured the king, citing the government’s resolve to complete all ongoing development projects in Ashanti.

This ranged from the Kumasi International Airport, Boankra Inland Port Project, Kwadaso Creative Arts Senior High School (SHS), J. A. Kufour SHS, as well as various road projects.

The President lauded Asantehene and Asanteman for their unflinching support for his Administration.