The Running mate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, has advised Ghanaians to use their privileges and power to help others and not to seek recognition or appreciation rather to champion morality for the betterment of the country.

She further underscored the need for all and sundry especially Christians to endeavour to take a cue from Abraham who used his privilege of communicating with God directly to help the vulnerable.

The Vice Presidential Candidate made these statements when on Sunday morning, 15th November 2020 she visited the Dzowulu branch of the Perez Chapel International to worship with the congregants.

“As Christians, we always take our cue from the Bible. I want to refer you to one of my favourite passages. It is this passage in Genesis 18, where God confides in Abraham, that he is going to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah. But the lesson I am picking from that passage is the closeness, the privilege that Abraham had to have God speak directly to him,” she stated.

Professor Jane Opoku admonished that the leadership of this country should focus on the use of their power to help the helpless and less privileged in society.

“And what does Abraham use the opportunity for? He does not use the opportunity for himself. He could have asked for anything but he used that privilege to speak on behalf of others. That is what power should be, to return power to the powerless.

He used his power of the physical presence of God, to speak for people who didn’t even know that God was about to destroy them because of something they had done wrong. May we use our privilege in the service of others, not because they have been able to thank us but because it is right so to do,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Presiding Bishop of the Church, Charles Agyinasare was with joy the decency exhibited by Jane Naana’s campaign since her selection by former President Mahama as his running mate for the 2020 elections.

The Presiding Bishop also called on all political stakeholders especially the two main parties, the NDC and NPP to conduct themselves well for peace in Ghana before, during and after the 2020 polls.

Bishop Agyinasare further charged on the Electoral Body of Ghana and all the Security Agencies in the country to professionally conduct themselves for a peaceful election.